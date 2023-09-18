Winter is coming — Someone complained of woodchopper and chainsaws making noise on Eaton Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
San Mateo County police reports • Monday, Sept. 18, 2023
