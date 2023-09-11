Shut your yap! — Someone complained that a dog was barking non-stop in a backyard on King Street in Redwood City, it was reported 7:30 p.m. and 8:29 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
BURLINGAME
Petty theft. Someone stole from a hardware store on Park Road, it was reported 1:18 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Juvenile problem. Two teenagers were seen chasing a teenager on the corner of California Drive and Howard Avenue, and they were contacted and counseled, it was reported 5:29 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Civil problem. Someone said their mechanic would not allow them to retrieve their motorcycle over a payment conflict, and it was mediated on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Suspicious person. Someone threw a trash bin in the middle of the street on the corner of Trousdale Drive and El Camino Real, and a welfare check was conducted, it was reported 12:18 a.m. Sunday. Sept. 3.
REDWOOD CITY
ID Theft. Someone lost their debit card, and they were notified of someone using it on Broadway, it was reported 2:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
Driving under the influence. Someone was driving under the influence and unable to maintain lanes and almost hit a few vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:21 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
Arrest. Someone attempted to a cash in a fraudulent check on Willow Street, it was reported 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office was found to be in possession drug paraphernalia on Poplar Street, it occurred 4:52 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on 100 block of Dunes Beach Road, it occurred 11:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
Burglary. Someone forced entry into a car on the 4200 block of North Cabrillo Highway, and stole a laptop from the vehicle’s trunk. The total loss was approximately $2,500, it was reported 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Grand theft. There was a grand theft at the intersection of Hawthorne Place and Olive Avenue, it was reported 3:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested at the intersection of El Camino Real and Westborough Boulevard for driving under the influence. It occurred at 6:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
Accident. There was an accident without injuries on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:19 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
Trespassing. Someone was trespassing on Harbor Mater Road, it was reported 11:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
BELMONT
Accident. A DoorDash driver hit someone’s garage on Wakefield Drive, on Monday, Sept. 4, and returned to the scene to leave a note on Tuesday, Sept. 5, it was reported 5:15 p.m. Sept. 5.
Vandalism. Someone reported there was a nail in her vehicle’s tire and suspects her neighbor due to their ongoing issues on Crestview Avenue, it was reported 4:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.
