He who is without sin — Someone wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants threw rocks at customers and an employee on El Camino Real in San Bruno, eventually breaking the window of a truck. It was reported 3:32 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
REDWOOD CITY
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Middlefield Road, it was reported 10:21 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on Farm Hill Boulevard, it was reported 9:12 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 13.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for stabbing someone on Walnut Street, it was reported 6:36 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
Vandalism. Someone threw a heavy backpack at a car and caused minor damage after the driver cancelled the ride on Seaport Boulevard, it was reported 5:04 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
Disturbance. A woman was throwing rocks at passerbys on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:48 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
BELMONT
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke into a few cars in the garage on Davey Glen Road, it was reported 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
Citation. Someone was cited for driving with a suspended license on Old County Road, it was reported 3:25 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone stole from Goodwill on Kenwood Way, it was reported 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Burglary. Someone stole from Public Storage on South Spruce Avenue, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Fraud. Someone reported a fraud on Sunnyside Drive, it was reported 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Grand theft. Someone stole on Elkwood Drive, it was reported 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for robbery at the San Mateo Credit Union on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle on the 3100 block of Edison Way, it occurred between noon Monday, Oct. 10 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Residential burglary. Someone forced their way into a residence through a rear sliding door, but did not steal any items on the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive, it occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle on the 2700 block of Blenheim Avenue, it occurred 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.
