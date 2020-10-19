Not going to take it any more
Someone climbed out of the window of their home to get away from their abusive spouse on Wisnom Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 5:16 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. Someone took their roommate’s clothing, jewelry, and a Playstation controller on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 9:56 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Arrest. Someone with a black shirt and shorts was arrested trying to take alcohol and food on Broadway, it was reported at 5:41 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Missing person. A missing person was reported at 1:22 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trying to move their stuck vehicle while under the influence on Chestnut Street, it was reported at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Someone tried to run over another person because of a parking spot on Bridgepoint Parkway, it was reported at 12:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
Missing person. A missing juvenile that ran away from home was reported on Dix Street at 2:23 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
Suspicious person. Someone in their 20s, tattoos on their arms, curly hair, and wearing a black shirt and white pants was seen trying to enter an apartment complex on Norfolk Street, it was reported at 6:39 p.m. Oct. 5.
