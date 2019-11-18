Some things never change: Someone entered a parking garage of an apartment complex and stole a coin box containing quarters from the washing machine on the 800 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae, it was reported at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Burlingame
Disturbance. Someone asking for money from a school on Cortez Avenue was causing a scene because he felt he wasn’t given enough, it was reported at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Grand theft. A backpack was stolen from a hotel on Anza Boulevard, it was reported 12:41 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Grand theft. A watch was stolen during an online transaction with another party, it was reported on El Camino Real at 10:50 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Suspicious circumstances. A found computer appeared to be abandoned on Trousdale Drive, it was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
Millbrae
Hit-and-run. One driver in a two-car collision fled the scene at El Camino Real and Victoria Avenue, it was reported at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Attempted burglary. A fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of El Camino Real had damage to two windows at the main entrance and the suspect fled after the alarm sounded, it was reported at about 4:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
