Vino like this: Someone was found in a women’s restroom sleeping with a wine bottle on Sneath Lane in San Bruno, it was reported at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
SAN BRUNO
Malicious mischief. Someone wearing a blue vest, gray shirt and cream pants was arrested for throwing rocks at a business’ windows on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported at 12:24 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Disturbance. Someone was threatening a resident and making racial comments on National Avenue, it was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Accident. An accident between a gray Honda Civic and a red Toyota RAV4 occurred on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported at 3:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Suspicious circumstances. A white Dodge with tinted windows followed someone from San Mateo on Catalpa Way, it was reported at 9:25 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
