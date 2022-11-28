Be on the lookout for Steve McQueen — A white Mustang driver swerved throughout the lanes and ran multiple red lights on B Street and Third Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 7:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
Be on the lookout for Steve McQueen — A white Mustang driver swerved throughout the lanes and ran multiple red lights on B Street and Third Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 7:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone stole a wallet from a locked vehicle parked on CSM Drive, it was reported 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Disturbance. Someone assaulted their father in a parking lot on Winward Way, it was reported 10:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
Burglary. Someone broke into a parking garage on Laurie Meadows Drive and stole from a Prius, it was reported 7:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
Domestic violence. Someone invaded their previous girlfriend’s apartment in Los Prados and punched her, it was reported 6:44 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Someone stole a bicycle and replaced it with a different bicycle at a residence on the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue, it occurred between 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Burglary. Someone smashed the front window of a business on the 600 block of Laurel Street, causing approximately $700 of damage, and gained access to the store. It occurred between 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and 5:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for being drunk in public on Old County Road and Marine View Avenue, it was reported 1:52 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
Hazardous situation. A construction team was doing work without proper illumination, it was reported 6:09 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
Vandalism. Someone slashed the tires on a white Chevrolet Silverado on Ralston Avenue the previous evening, it was reported 8:54 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
Theft. Someone stole $50 and a passport from a Ford Focus on Village Drive, it was reported 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Assault. Someone assaulted someone else at State Room on Baden Avenue, it was reported 6:03 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Driving under the influence. Someone drove under the influence on the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 9:59 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Driving under the influence. Someone drove under the influence at the Shell Station on Produce Avenue, it was reported 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Assault. There was a report of assault and battery on Hill Avenue, it was reported 7:54 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
(0) comments
