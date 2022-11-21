What a crappy driver — A white truck with a trailer of porta potties hit a parked car on Kehoe Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
BURLINGAME
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
What a crappy driver — A white truck with a trailer of porta potties hit a parked car on Kehoe Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
BURLINGAME
Assault. Someone threw a drink at another person on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on the intersection of El Camino Real and Broadway, it was reported 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Burglary. Someone smashed the window of a vehicle and took items from inside on the intersection of Howard and Lorton avenues, it was reported 8:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Grand theft. Someone stole at Shaw Bakers LLC on Shaw Road, it was reported 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Grand theft. Someone stole at Penske on South Linden Avenue, it was reported 7:09 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Assault. Someone assaulted someone else at Morelos Hall on Miller Avenue, it was reported 12:26 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. A man was taken into custody for trying to steal a motor home from Spring Street, it was reported 11:34 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Brandished weapon. Someone in gray clothing and a mask walked around a public pool with a knife on Spring Street, it was reported 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Dirk van Ulden said:
Menlo Park Mom said:
SHP has played Bellarmine 4 times this season, not 5.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.