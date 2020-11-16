Fortunately, no one was hurt A white sedan in a parking garage had five bullet holes on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
MILLBRAE
Firearm. A man threatened an employee of a business with a knife on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:18 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Grand theft. A person took packages from inside a local store worth $2,350 on Broadway, it was reported 11:17-11:59 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
