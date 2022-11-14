Someone failed Civics — A man in a white Honda Civic left his car in the middle of the street to yell at passing cars on Alameda de las Pulgas in Redwood City, it was reported 4:12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
SAN MATEO
Someone failed Civics — A man in a white Honda Civic left his car in the middle of the street to yell at passing cars on Alameda de las Pulgas in Redwood City, it was reported 4:12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. Someone attempted to steal a vehicle parked on Humboldt Street, it was reported 12:26 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Disturbance. Someone pushed someone and caused them to hit their head on a garbage can, it was reported 2:57 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Battery. Someone bit their nurse on 39th Avenue, it was reported 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Disturbance. Someone yelled racial profanities at someone on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:42 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone wearing a white shirt and khaki pants stole merchandise from a business, it was reported 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Grand theft. Someone stole the tailgate of a white Ford, it was reported 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Petty theft. Someone stole three DEWALT tools, it was reported 8:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Petty theft. Someone broke into a locker and stole a backpack containing the victim’s wallet and keys. It occurred on El Camino Real and was reported 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a white sweater stole merchandise from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A woman was cited for possessing paraphernalia and a controlled substance on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Citation. A man was cited for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at the intersection of Center Street and Old County Road, it was reported 9:35 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle on the 1300 block of Laurel Street, it was reported 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Grand theft. Someone stole items valuing $950 or more at Hilton Garden Inn on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 12:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Burglary. Someone burglarized McLellan Building on McLellan Drive, it was reported 7:07 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Kearney Street, it was reported 5:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
