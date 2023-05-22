You damn kids! — A woman hit someone in the kneecaps with a walker on Hopkins Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported 4:50 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
SAN MATEO
Battery. Four people got into a physical altercation on the intersection of Tilton Avenue and North B Street, it was reported 11:14 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Arrest. A man was arrested for hitting his wife and preventing her from leaving on 37th Avenue with two young children present. It was reported 6:47 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Chevrolet on North Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported 10:18 a.m. Saturday, May 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole cash and other items from a wallet on Broadway, it was reported 9:28 a.m. Sunday, May 7.
Arrest. A man in a light green sweatshirt and khaki shorts was taken into custody for being drunk in public on Maple Street, it was reported 8:55 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
Shoplifting. A man in a black hat and red shoes stole vitamins from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:41 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
Burglary. Someone stole tools worth approximately $1,000 from a locked tool box in a truck parked on the 500 block of Douglas Avenue. It was reported 5:15 a.m. Thursday, May 4.
BELMONT
Theft. A woman distracted someone during an ATM withdrawal on Ralston Avenue and stole $3,000 from their checking account, it was reported 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 11:18 p.m. Monday, May 8.
Theft. Someone’s credit card was stolen from their mail on Haskins Drive, it was reported 12:21 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 1:53 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
Theft. Someone stole the rear license plate from a white Volkswagen on Francis Court, it was reported 5:48 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Grand theft. Someone stole on South Spruce Avenue, it was reported 2:03 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle at Payless Car Rental on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 12:47 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
Assault with deadly weapon. Someone attacked another person with a deadly weapon on Villa Court, it was reported 9:32 a.m. Thursday, May 4.
