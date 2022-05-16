A sword forged of irony — A man with a pocket knife was demanding someone, whose tires he had previously slashed, to give him a ride on Hilton Street in Redwood City, it was reported 9:28 a.m. Friday, April 22.
MILLBRAE
Citation. At a traffic enforcement for a vehicle code violation on the corner of El Camino Real and Millwood Drive, the driver was found to be driving with a suspended license and received a citation, it was reported 2:53 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
Vehicle burglary. A storage container on the 200 block of Adrian Road was broken into and approximately $9,175 worth of property was stolen, it was reported 4:35 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was cited for being in possession of narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 1:10 a.m. Monday, April 25.
Citation. Someone on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue was cited after being found in possession of narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported Tuesday, April 23.
Grand theft. Someone stole a $6,500 bicycle from a truck bed on the 4200 block of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. Someone on the 1100 block of Old County Road was arrested for attempting to steal from a store and strike the employee that tried to stop them, it was reported 8:57 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole a generator from a truck on the 100 block of Circle Way, it was reported 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.
Arrest. Someone on the 1000 block of Laurel Street after they wrote on a van with permanent marker causing $5,000 in damages, it was reported 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious person. A man was ringing a door on Jefferson Avenue for more than five minutes, saying that he wants to be sober, it was reported 5:27 a.m. Monday, April 25.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a DUI on the corner Gateway Boulevard and Oyster Boulevard, it was reported 1:26 a.m. Monday, April 25.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from Avis Car Rental on Harbor Way, it was reported 8:33 Sunday, April 24.
Citation. A citation was given to an RV for a municipal code violation on the corner of Galway Drive and Wren Court, it was reported 2:20 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
