This is only a drill — Someone stole a power drill from a construction site on Park Road in Burlingame, it was reported 2:56 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
SAN BRUNO
Assault. Someone reported that he had been assaulted by his uncle outside of a residence on Seventh Avenue, it was reported 6:23 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
Accident. A red Honda and tan van got into a traffic collision that resulted in minor injuries on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Thursday, May 4.
Fraud. Someone reported an instance of fraud on Huntington Avenue, the report was filed 10:40 a.m. Thursday, May 4.
Hit-and-run. A truck and a black Prius got into a traffic collision on the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Commodore Drive, it was reported 4:48 a.m. Thursday, May 4.
MILLBRAE
Vandalism. Someone kicked another person’s car, causing approximately $350 of damage, on Park Boulevard. It was reported 11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for shoplifting on the 100 block of South El Camino Real. They requested medical attention for alleged pain, and then attacked the on-duty medical technician. It was reported 3:43 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole a package worth approximately $1,500 at an apartment complex on the 100 block of South Broadway, it was reported 3:15 Thursday, May 4.
Burglary. Someone broke the front door of a business on the 100 block of El Camino Real and stole $500 from its cash register. It occurred between 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone stole items from a vehicle on Primrose Road, it was reported 1:25 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
Identity theft. Someone reported an instance of identity theft on Broadway, the report was filed 12:19 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Jeep from North Delaware Street, leaving its car cover behind. It was reported 8:21 a.m. Friday, May 5.
Arrest. A man was arrested for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, it was reported Thursday, May 4.
Burglary. Someone stole construction tools from a Mercury van on 36th Avenue, it was reported 7:13 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
Threats. Someone threatened another person over a negative review, it was reported at the San Mateo Police Department, 1:04 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
Disturbance. Someone with a navy blue hat threatened to split another driver’s head open during a road rage incident over a parking spot on the intersection of Second Avenue and South El Camino Real, it was reported 11:19 a.m. Thursday, May 4.
REDWOOD CITY
Vandalism. Someone in the passenger seat of a black Tesla threw a rock at a gray sedan, smashing its window on Redwood Shores Parkway, it was reported 12:44 p.m. Friday, May 5.
Battery. A man pushed a bartender on Twin Dolphin Drive, it was reported 9:41 p.m. Friday, May 5.
Fireworks discharge. Someone set off illicit fireworks on Maple Street, it was reported 11:10 p.m. Friday, May 5.
Brandished weapon. A man in a black windbreaker and blue jeans was standing on Blomquist Street holding a gun, it was reported 7:33 a.m. Thursday, May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.