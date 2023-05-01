You have no IDea — Someone was arrested while picking up his wallet from the police station in Belmont, pursuant to an outstanding warrant. It was reported 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.
SAN MATEO
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 4:33 am
Fraud. Someone took over $700 from another person’s EBT account. It was reported 4:51 p.m. Monday, April 17 on North Idaho Street.
Threat. A man saying that he was a disgruntled customer threatened to shoot the owner of a business on South Boulevard, it was reported 4:18 p.m. Monday, April 17.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A Millbrae resident was taken into custody on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 19.
Disturbance. Four people assaulted a passerby with water on Magnolia Avenue and Park Boulevard. No one was injured, it was reported 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. An El Granada resident was taken into custody for failing to register as a known sex offender as required by law. He was taken into custody on the 100 block of Yale Avenue, it was reported 5:14 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
Vandalism. Someone defaced property on the 100 block of Miramontes Road, it was reported 7:26 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
