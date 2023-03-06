You scream, we scream ... — Two people knocked on a man’s door and requested ice cream, then stole his wallet and pushed him as they left, at the victim’s residence on Nevada Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 2:52 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
SAN MATEO
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
You scream, we scream ... — Two people knocked on a man’s door and requested ice cream, then stole his wallet and pushed him as they left, at the victim’s residence on Nevada Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 2:52 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Echo Avenue, it was reported 9:27 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Driving under the influence. A gray Lexus, a white Honda and a white Lexus got into a collision on the intersection of East Third Avenue and South Humbolt Street. The driver of the white Lexus was suspected to be under the influence. It was reported 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Theft. Someone wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans stole over $800 of items on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported 6:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Theft. Three people stole $4,200 of items on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported 11:47 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. A man in a hoodie with a white plastic bag stole a large amount of Rogaine from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Petty theft. A man in a beige hoodie stole bedding on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:44 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for use of narcotics at the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and 6th Avenue, it was reported 9:12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Petty theft. A man in a gray sweatshirt and khaki pants stole a red backpack containing internal maps of the campus on Cherry Avenue, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone was cited on the 100 block of San Mateo Road for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, it was reported 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for setting fire to a dumpster on the 100 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported 11:49 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence at the intersection of Miramontes Point Road and Canada Cove Avenue, it was reported 5:31 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A San Mateo resident was arrested pursuant to two outstanding arrest warrants on the 1100 block of Old Count Road, it was reported 1:01 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Grand theft. Someone stole on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, it occurred between 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and 7 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Learn and be inspired: You are invited to the 3rd annual Promise to Our Planet — a climate a… Read morePromise to Our Planet: A Climate Action Benefit
LittleFoot said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
Dirk van Ulden said:
LittleFoot - Hear, Hear! They just repeat blather from their social media sources. Thoughtful?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.