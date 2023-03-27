If I had a hammer — Someone stole Bobcat construction equipment from a construction site on Cortez Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 10:06 a.m. Friday, March 17.
If I had a hammer — Someone stole Bobcat construction equipment from a construction site on Cortez Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 10:06 a.m. Friday, March 17.
BELMONT
Battery. A woman hit someone multiple times in the face on Chesterton Avenue, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a black Ford Expedition from the Motel 6 on Shoreway Road, it was reported 9:18 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Theft. A woman in a white shirt and blue jeans stole a full cart of items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:20 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
MILLBRAE
Assault with deadly weapon. Someone vandalize approximately $200 of merchandise and threw a steel pole at a victim on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 11:27 a.m. Saturday, March 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested during a checkpoint at the corner of El Camino Real and Chadbourne Avenue for an outstanding warrant out of Pacifica PD, it was reported 11:15 p.m. Friday, March 17.
Arrest. Two people were arrested during a checkpoint at the corner of El Camino Real and Chadbourne Avenue for outstanding warrants out of Santa Clara County, it was reported 8:28 p.m. Friday, March 17.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Trespassing. Someone trespassed on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:55 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Court order violation. Someone violated a court order at Cafe 382 on Grand Avenue, it was reported 6:38 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Assault with deadly weapon. Someone assaulted another person with a deadly weapon on Maple Avenue, it was reported 6:27 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole at Sellick Park on Appian Way, it was reported 3:01 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
REDWOOD CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2006 Prius on Oak Avenue, it was reported 1:13 p.m. Friday, March 17.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for domestic violence, it was reported 5:13 p.m. Friday, March 17.
Disturbance. A group of five people were throwing glass bottles at passerby on Stambaugh Street, it was reported 8:35 p.m. Friday, March 17.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Citation. A Berkeley resident was cited for driving the wrong way on the 100 block of Marine Boulevard at North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported 6:50 p.m. Friday, March 17.
Contempt of court. Someone violated a restraining order on the 2900 block of Calvin Avenue, it was reported 4:22 p.m. Friday, March 17.
