Where the rubber meets the road • A bicyclist was found down on Maywood Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 11:31 a.m. Sunday, May 10.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate off a vehicle on Fourth Avenue, it was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
Burglary. Someone broke into a vehicle on Warrington Avenue by smashing the window and stole $50 worth of cash resulting in approximately $235 in damages, it was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault after pushing their partner on Newhall Road, it was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
Petty theft. A bike was stolen from a garage on Maple Avenue, it was reported at 10:56 a.m. Sunday, May 10.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Magnolia Avenue, it was reported 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.
