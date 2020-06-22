Was it the Hamburglar? • Someone committed fraud at McDonalds on Airport Boulevard in South San Francisco, it was reported at 2:58 p.m. Friday, June 12.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. Someone’s neighbor was yelling “heil Hitler” and “death to Jews” on 36th Avenue, it was reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday, June 8.
Disturbance. A customer became upset, knocked over items at the register and smacked a phone out of the clerks hand on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 1:32 p.m. Sunday, June 7.
Disturbance. A customer was assaulted by another customer on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
