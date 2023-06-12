Jail mail — Someone stole a mail bag from the back of a postal delivery truck on Brewster Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported 3:32 p.m. Friday, June 2.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Narcotics. There was an incident related to narcotics at the Comfort Suites on East Grand Avenue, it was reported 12:22 a.m. Sunday, June 4.
Fraud. Someone reported an instance of fraud on West Orange Avenue. The report was filed 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle from Maple Avenue, it was reported 8:35 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole at the Quick Quack Car Wash on South Spruce Avenue, it was reported 7:20 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. A San Carlos resident was cited for driving under a suspended license on the 1100 block of Old County Road. It was reported 8:50 a.m. Monday, June 5.
Arrest. After refusing to provide his identifying information and kicking a milk carton filled with urine at an officer, a man was arrested for trespassing and interfering with hospital operations on the 300 block of Industrial Road. It was reported 8:01 a.m. Monday, June 5.
Citation. An East Palo Alto resident was cited pursuant to multiple arrest warrants on the 700 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 8:24 a.m. Sunday, June 4.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested after falling on a public sidewalk and being identified in the hospital as a sex offender who had failed to register when originally released from custody. It occurred on the 300 block of Dumbarton Avenue and was reported 3:12 a.m. Sunday, June 4.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. A man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and passing out behind the wheel of a silver truck on Broadway, it was reported 6:33 a.m. Sunday, June 4.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for public drunkenness on Bay Road, it was reported 11:28 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Accident. Someone in a Honda Civic hit a pedestrian when they walked into traffic on Shasta Street, it was reported 3:44 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Grand theft. A man in a black jacket and red shorts stole a bicycle from Marshall Street, it was reported 6:13 p.m. Friday, June 2.
SAN BRUNO
Robbery. Someone stole a bike and attacked the victim on Eucalyptus Way, it was reported 6:50 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Drunk driver. A man ran a red light and drove onto the median at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 6:35 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Assault. A man was jumped at the corner of Crystal Spring Road and Crestmoor Drive and is bleeding from the chin and mouth, it was reported 2:55 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.