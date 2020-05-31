Making a run for the border • Someone tore down a fence to a property on 20th Avenue in San Mateo and fled towards Taco Bell, it was reported at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, May 21.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Burglary. The window of a vehicle was smashed and a wallet stolen on Joaquin Road resulting in a loss of approximately $825, it was reported at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, April 12.
Cited. Someone was cited for having a misdemeanor warrant out for their arrest on Ninth Avenue, it was reported at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Arrest. An intoxicated driver was arrested after a minor collision on Kings Mountain Road, it was reported at 11:05 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. Someone was arrested between El Camino Real and Jenevein Avenue for drug related charges, it was reported at 9:41 p.m. Monday, May 25.
Burglary. A mailbox was stolen from a building on Whitman Way, it was reported at 8:06 a.m. Saturday, May 24.
Accident. The driver of a pickup truck crashed into a parked car on Oakmont Drive, it was reported at 9:31 p.m. Friday, May 23.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported at 5:03 a.m. Thursday, May 22.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drug related charges on Millwood Drive, it was reported at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing $350 worth of cosmetics on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication on San Anselmo Avenue, it was reported at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, May 21.
