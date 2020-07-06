No need to be pushy
An intoxicated customer at a restaurant on Burlingame Avenue in Burlingame was shoving other customers, it was reported at 11:28 p.m. Friday, June 26.
MILLBRAE
Theft. Someone stole from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Assault and battery. Someone was assaulted while working at a retail store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:46 p.m. Friday, June 26.
Vehicle burglary. Someone entered a locked vehicle on Sherwood Court and stole approximately $40, it was reported at 8:00 pm, Monday, June 22.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole $97 worth of items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
