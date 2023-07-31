Yo! Those are fishes, not dishes — Someone entered a backyard on Killdeer Court in Foster City and poured detergent in a pond filled with koi and goldfish, it was reported 10:16 a.m. Thursday, July 20.
SAN BRUNO
Malicious mischief. There were three cases of graffiti on a garbage can in a parking lot and bus stop, and a light pole within one minute of each other. It occurred on Angus Avenue and El Camino Real and was reported 6:38 a.m., 6:39 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity at the intersection of Montgomery Avenue and Hermosa Street regarding narcotics, it was reported 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a Nike tracksuit with a big duffle bag and gator mask took someone’s shoes that were worth approximately $190 on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:21 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
Robbery. Someone said that three people stole items from their son’s pockets and asked where he lived. The son ran away and returned with the person who reported the incident were they found one person wearing a black hoodie and the other wearing a camouflage hoodie and khaki pants. It occurred on 3rd Avenue and was reported 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
SAN MATEO
Accident. An accident occurred at the Hillsdale Shopping Center resulting in minor injuries involving a small child, it was reported 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
Theft. A group of seven people 17 to 20 years old dressed in all black, stole items worth about $50,000 from a store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, it was reported 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
Scam. Someone was told she won $2 million but had to send them $4,000 in cash first. It occurred on Peninsula Avenue and was reported 1:58 a.m. Tuesday, July 18.
Auto vandalism. Someone’s dad was involved in an accident and the other vehicle left without exchanging information at the intersection of Alameda de las Pulgas and Barneson Avenue, it was reported 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
Accident. There was a hit-and-run on East 5th Avenue, no injuries occurred, it was reported 3:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 18.
Threats. Someone on North Fremont Street said that their neighbor opened their window and said they were going to kill him. The neighbor was drinking and smoking marijuana, it was reported 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, July 18.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Assault. Someone holding a child punched one family member in the face and assaulted another with a knife at an apartment complex on Nottingham Avenue. It was reported 9:50 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
Arrest. An East Palo Alto resident was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after getting into a physical altercation with a man on the intersection of Second Avenue and Spring Street. It was reported 8:03 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
Burglary. Someone stole items worth a total of $400 from a vehicle on the intersection of Westmoreland and Buckingham avenues, it occurred between 5 p.m. Friday, July 14 and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from the 2500 block of Woodland Place, it occurred between 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 and 2:16 a.m. Saturday, July 15.
