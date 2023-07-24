Sounds like a good excuse to not go to the gym to me — A vehicle was spray painted, keyed and written on while its owner was working out in San Mateo, it was reported 11:14 a.m. Monday, July 10.
SAN MATEO
Robbery. A man with a knife took a wallet and phone on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 10:22 p.m Wednesday, July 12.
Threat. Someone harassed and threatened to kill their neighbor on North Fremont Street, it was reported 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Missing juvenile. A woman reported her 15-year-old daughter missing for more than two weeks on North Amphlett Boulevard. The daughter sent her mother a text saying she wanted to come home three days ago, it was reported 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Theft. A woman stole three bottles of wine from a store on East Fourth Avenue, it was reported 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. Someone’s $3,500 gray bicycle was stolen from their backyard, it was reported 12:28 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
Auto burglary. Two people wearing dark hoodies and sweatpants broke the passenger windows of someone’s two vehicles on Taylor Avenue. Video footage shows one person taking a sweater from one of the cars, and the owner of the vehicles is uncertain whether or not any other items were stolen, it was reported 10:28 a.m. Friday, July 14.
Threat. Someone found messages written on his bedroom walls stating he owes “$1,200 and he’s going to catch a fade,” and believes someone named Lance entered his home without permission. He also received a threatening text message 20 minutes ago saying “you better have my money” and “you will have problems.” It occurred on Santa Helena Avenue and was reported 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 14.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty theft. Someone stole on Rockwood Drive, it was reported 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Grand theft. Someone stole on Tamarack Lane, it was reported 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Trespassing. Someone trespassed on Lawrence Avenue, it was reported 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested during a welfare check on the intersection of Del Monte Avenue and El Rancho Drive. It was reported 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole at Country Club Apartments on Alida Way, it was reported 7:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone intentionally pushed himself into someone else who signed a citizen arrest form to arrest the person who pushed them, it was reported between 5 p.m.-5:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 on the 100 block of San Mateo Road.
Property for destruction. Deputies found and collected three firearms at a residence on the 100 block of Light House Road and booked the firearms into the Sheriff’s Office Property Room for destruction, it was reported 3:25 p.m. Monday, July 10.
Arrest. Three people were involved in a physical altercation on the 100 block of Highway 1, and one person used a heavy-duty ratchet strap from a pickup truck to assault the other two people. One person was transported to the hospital to have their injuries treated, it was reported 9:50 p.m. Sunday, July 9.
