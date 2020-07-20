Who will get the bill? • Animal control responded to an injured duck on Curlew Court in Foster City, it was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday, June 26.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Petty Theft. Someone stole items from United Parcel Service on Forbes Boulevard, it was reported at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.
Burglary. A burglary occurred on Barrington Court, it was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday, June 22.
Accident. A person was injured in an accident on Hemlock Avenue, it was reported at 6:32 p.m. Monday June 22.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from South Delaware Street, it was reported at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Armed robbery. Someone threatened another person with a knife and stole their bike, it was reported at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Fraud. A person tried to buy food with a fake $50 bill on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 10:21 a.m. Monday, June 22.
Stolen Vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from El Parque Court, it was reported at 5:23 a.m. Monday, June 22.
