Someone really needed a tailgate: Someone stole a truck’s tailgate on Old County Road in Belmont, it was reported 11:02 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
HALF MOON BAY
Burglary. The window of a vehicle on the 4200 block of North Cabrillo Highway was smashed and the loss totaled $200, it was reported Saturday, June 26.
Burglary. Items worth approximately $590 were stolen from a shed on the 200 block of San Mateo Road, it was reported Thursday, June 24.
Fraud. A loan was opened in April 2021 using someone’s personal identifying information without their knowledge, it was reported from the 200 block of Correas Street Thursday, June 24.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Citation. A man was cited for possessing dangerous fireworks, it was reported near the first block of Arrowhead Lane Saturday, June 26.
Burglary. A storage unit on 400 Harbor Boulevard was broken into at some point between Monday, March 1, and Saturday, June 26, and the total loss was approximately $553.
Carjacking. Two men carjacked a taxi on 3300 Middlefield Road at gunpoint, it was reported 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Citation. A man was cited after he admitted to possessing suspected methamphetamine during a stop for vehicle code violation near the 100 block Dumbarton Avenue Thursday, June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.