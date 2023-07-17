Toyota: Let’s go places — A Toyota Prius was hit by a gray Toyota Rav 4 on El Camino Real in San Mateo. The Rav 4 fled the scene, it was reported 3:28 p.m. Monday, July 3.
San Mateo County police reports • Monday, July 17, 2023
