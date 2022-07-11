Communication takes work — Someone on Hastings Drive in Belmont received a text at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, that said, “You started a war over slamming doors and putting toilet seat up.”
SAN BRUNO
Auto theft. Someone stole a vehicle on the 900 block of Sneath Lane, it was reported 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
Vandalism. Someone reported vandalism on San Bruno and Hensley avenues, it was reported 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.
Drunk in public. Someone heard yelling, stomping and screaming in the room above them on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:46 a.m. Friday, June 24.
MILLBRAE
Robbery. Someone stole a cell phone from a person in a hotel lobby on the 200 block of El Camino Real Sunday, June 26.
Arrest. A man was arrested for vandalizing a bank ATM on the 300 block of Broadway in Millbrae, it occurred around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Fraud. A woman convinced someone to send over $17,000 in bitcoin and multiple fraudulent checks to her, it was reported 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Burglary. Someone stole several jewelry items from a home on the 2000 block of Ticonderoga Drive after gaining entry to an unlocked back door, it was reported between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23.
Burglary. Someone stole approximately $4,500 in electronics on the 700 block of Broadway, it was reported 12:43 p.m. Thursday, June 23.
SAN MATEO
Vandalism. Someone damaged a mailbox with a hammer on Edison Street, it was reported 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Auto theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a tan Honda Accord on 41st Avenue, it was reported 5:24 a.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Theft. Someone stole a license plate on Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported 11:09 a.m. Monday, June 27.
Auto theft. Someone stole a vehicle on Pico Avenue at around 11 p.m. the previous evening, it was reported 7:20 a.m. Friday, June 24.
BELMONT
Fireworks. Someone heard fireworks on Sunnyslope Avenue at 11:28 p.m. Monday, July 4.
Barking dog. A dog was barking for 30 minutes on Upper Lock Avenue, it was reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday, July 4.
Parking complaint. A silver Dodge Durango was partially sticking into the road and parked in a way that made it difficult for the caller to move in and out of his driveway on Monserat Avenue, it was reported at 10:47 a.m. Monday, July 4.
Fireworks complaint. Someone reported fireworks on Ralston Avenue at 12:06 a.m. Monday, July 4, but said they were new to the area and didn’t know where exactly.
Prohibited smoking. Someone reported their neighbor’s smoking, wondering if they were violating a smoking ordinance on Arroyo View Circle, it was reported 8:42 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Theft. Someone stole a purse on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Animal call. Someone reported seeing a mountain lion on Hastings Drive, it was reported 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
