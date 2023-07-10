Kind of fishy — A man in a white shirt and pants was arrested for stealing seafood from a store on El Camino Real in Belmont, it was reported 10:32 a.m. Monday, July 3.
BURLINGAME
Battery. Someone reported he was assaulted at a restaurant on Burlingame Avenue 11:26 a.m. Monday, July 3.
Trespassing. Someone refused to leave someone else’s property on Murchison Drive, it was reported 8:12 a.m. Monday, July 3.
Accident. There was a hit-and-run on Sanchez Avenue, it was reported 5:08 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
Juvenile incident. A large group of teenagers were found riding their bike recklessly at the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 3:40 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
FOSTER CITY
Car accident. Two vehicles were involved in an accident with no injuries at the intersection of Foster City Boulevard and Balclutha Drive. Both vehicles were towed, it was reported 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
Accident. Someone requested a report for a collision at the intersection of Metro Center and Shell boulevards the previous day with a complaint of pain, it was reported 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone requested an officer to investigate a vehicle with no license plates to ensure it has not been stolen. Officer checked it the night before and claimed that it is clear, it was reported 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.
