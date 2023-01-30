If possession is nine-tenths, this is the other one-tenth — Someone stole a wallet, was arrested and then used credit cards from that wallet to post bail in San Mateo, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
MILLBRAE
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 100 block of Old Bayshore Highway, it was reported 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Citation. A Berkley resident was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on the 400 block of El Camino Real. He was cited and released after promising to appear in court, it was reported 7:48 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
Arrest. A Richmond resident on probation was found with unlawful paraphernalia on the 100 block of El Camino Real and taken into custody, it was reported 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. Someone stole catalytic converters from two school vans and a school bus on Monterey Drive, it was reported 9:47 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Petty theft. Someone stole on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:07 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Accident. An Amazon truck driver hit another person’s vehicle and punched them in the face on Poplar Avenue, it was reported 2:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on South San Anselmo Avenue, it was reported 9:24 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
BURLINGAME
Fraud. Someone reported that another person opened two lines of credit in their name on Drake Avenue, it was reported 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Identity theft. Someone reported that another person opened a credit card under their name on Lincoln Avenue, it was reported 9:46 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Arrest. A man was arrested after pushing his girlfriend against a wall on Ogden Drive, it was reported 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
REDWOOD CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole earrings, watches and money from a house being remodeled on Eden Bower Lane, it was reported 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Assault with deadly weapon. There was a physical altercation on Broadway, it was reported 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Burglary. Someone stole a roof rack from a vehicle on Junipero Avenue, it was reported 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Grand theft. Someone stole two bicycles from Bradford Street, it was reported 4:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
