The Cuervo caper — Someone stole several bottles of tequila from a store on El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Someone stole clothing valued at $1,174 from a business on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported 6:47 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Arrest. Two Burlingame residents were taken into custody for the possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Cherry Street, it was reported 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was taken into custody for the illegal possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and one live round of ammunition on the 500 block of Prospect Street, it was reported 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Battery. Someone punched someone twice on the temple on the 600 block of Laurel Street, it was reported 9:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
MILLBRAE
Citation. A San Francisco resident was cited for possession of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia on the 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported 10:06 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, as well as several misdemeanor warrants, on the 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported 8:06 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Arrest. An Oakland resident was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant on the 200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 6:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and stolen license plates on the 100 block of Rollins Road, it was reported 2:26 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole a $400 bicycle from a bike rack on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Petty theft. Someone stole a cart-full of merchandise from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Citation. A San Bruno resident was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol on the intersection of San Anselmo and Santa Dominga avenues, it was reported 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.
REDWOOD CITY
Grand theft. Someone stole jewelry from a residence on Birch Street, it was reported 9:27 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Burglary. Someone stole medication on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported 8:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after allegedly assaulting their wife and preventing her and their children from sleeping on Anamor Street, it was reported 9:39 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.
SAN MATEO
Theft. A man in a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans stole $200 worth of liquor from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:34 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on 39th Avenue, it was reported 10:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a black Ford F250 on Rogell Court, it was reported 7:12 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
