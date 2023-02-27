Look ma, no hands! — A man on a motorcycle was waving his arms and legs around while driving on Adams Street in Redwood City, it was reported 7:07 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A Redlands resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and fentanyl following a report of robbery on the 100 block of North Rollins Road. It was reported 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole a backpack containing a laptop, a wallet and credit cards from a vehicle on the intersection of La Cruz Avenue and Broadway. It occurred between 5:44 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Citation. An Antioch resident was cited for shoplifting on the 100 block of South El Camino Real, it was reported 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
SAN BRUNO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a parked and locked vehicle from Huntington Avenue, it was reported 9:29 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
Grand theft. Someone stole over $1,000 of alcohol from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:54 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
Petty theft. Someone wearing a black hoodie stole boys’ jeans from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:42 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Santa Lucia Avenue, it was reported 2 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
BURLINGAME
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Adrian Road, it was reported 9:35 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Brandishing weapon. Someone pulled a gun on another person during an incident of road rage on the intersection of Millbrae Avenue and Rollins Road, it was reported 11:47 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Petty theft. Someone stole alcohol from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:55 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle on Anza Boulevard, it was reported 10:16 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on Belburn Drive, it was reported 2:49 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
Vandalism. Someone pulled out the ignition of a vehicle on Hiller Street, it was reported 5:42 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Domestic violence. A woman reported that her husband was abusing her on Semaria Avenue, it was reported 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Citation. Someone was cited for driving under a suspended license on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 2:39 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested, to be released when sober, for driving under the influence of alcohol on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway at Frontage Road, it was reported 12:11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was taken into custody for giving a fake name to the police after he was contacted about an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on the 100 block of Oak Avenue, it was reported 10:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Scam. Someone was scammed out of $1,598 on the 400 block of Greenbrier Road over the past eight months, it was reported Wednesday, Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.