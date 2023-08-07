Obviously a ‘Breaking Bad’ fan — Someone found a tracking device taped underneath the passenger side of their vehicle on Fifth Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
SAN BRUNO
Grand theft. Someone wearing a tan sweater and black leggings took 10 pairs of Prada and Gucci sunglasses from a store no El Camino Real, it was reported 7:51 p.m. Friday, July 21.
Fraud. Someone received a call saying his daughter was involved in an accident and asked for money. It occurred on Hazel Avenue and was reported 12:00 p.m. Friday, July 21.
Grand theft. An iPad and Samsung tablet were stolen from the senior center on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 9:19 a.m. Friday, July 21.
Accident. Two vehicles were involved in an accident with potential injuries on Santa Lucia Avenue. One of the drivers didn’t have their license or insurance and the other was Spanish-speaking only, it was reported 8:05 a.m. Friday, July 21.
FOSTER CITY
Unclassified. Someone gave a Foster City resident a ride home and put his hand on her leg on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 10:02 a.m. Monday, July 31.
Arrest. A Fresno resident was arrested for a $5,000 misdemeanor assault warrant at the intersection of Edgewater and East Hillsdale boulevards, it occurred 4:32 p.m. Sunday, July 30.
Vandalism. Some people threw a rock and broke a window on Beach Park Boulevard, it was reported 11:38 a.m. Sunday, July 30.
Accident. A vehicle collided into someone’s get on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 10:36 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Residential burglary. There was a burglary on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 8:46 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Arrest. A Washington resident was arrested for being drunk in public and transported to the county jail, it occurred on Triton Drive at 4:16 a.m. Saturday, July 29.
Accident. A vehicle and a cyclist were involved in an accident with injuries at the intersection of Edgewater and East Hillsdale boulevards, it was reported 11:31 a.m. Friday, July 28.
SAN MATEO
Scam. A man gave $10,000 to a stranger and was getting blackmailed with explicit videos, it was reported 2:29 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Theft. Around $2,500 worth of tools were taken on North Idaho Street, it was reported 2:07 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Fraud. Someone took $4,000 when another person was trying to rent a house, it was reported 10:39 a.m. Thursday, July 27.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a package containing jewelry on Bernal Avenue, it was reported 12:20 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
Petty theft. Someone stole a package on Frontera Way, it was reported 4:49 p.m. Friday, July 28.
Malicious mischief. Someone vandalized three electric vehicles on Edwards Court, it was reported 9:21 a.m. Friday, July 28.
Disturbance. A man and woman were hitting each other on Donnelly Avenue, it was reported 6:36 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Petty theft. A man took his old significant other’s dog on Capuchino Avenue, it was reported 11:27 a.m. Thursday, July 27.
