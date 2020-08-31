Cut it out • A large kitchen knife was found in the front yard of a residence on Kehoe Avenue in Half Moon Bay, it was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16
BURLINGAME
Arrest. An officer on Old Bayshore Boulevard found a driver to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on El Camino Real and found someone to be in possession of a stolen bike, it was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on California Drive and found someone to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Airport Boulevard for drunk driving, it was reported at 3:43 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
