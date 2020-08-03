SAN MATEO
Wood you believe it? • A tree caught fire on Kathryne Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 8:48 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
Theft. A person stole from a store on De Anza Boulevard, it was reported at 12:39 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
Theft. A person stole a tip jar on Saratoga Drive, it was reported at 10:19 a.m. Saturday, July 4.
Brandishing. People in a parking lot on North Delaware Street threatened to shoot each other, it was reported at 10:53 p.m. Friday, July 3.
Burglary. Suspects disabled the locks to doors on David Street, it was reported at 12:11 p.m. Friday, July 3.
Theft. Someone stole between $30 and $50 worth of property from South El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:43 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.