Axel Foley, Beverly Hills building inspector — Two people claiming to be contractors were allowed access to a woman’s unit in Foster City and left at 2:30 p.m. after the legitimate employee confronted them when he arrived, it was reported 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Vehicle Burglary. Someone stole a backpack and purse containing an iPad, debit and credit cards, and a driver’s license from a car on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue, it occurred between 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 8.
Arrest. During a traffic enforcement stop, a San Francisco resident was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a can of pepper spray. They were found to be a convicted felon and arrested on the intersection of El Camino Real and Hillcrest Boulevard and was reported 8:04 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Petty theft. Someone stole a set of tools from a store on Cherry Avenue, it was reported 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Assault with a deadly weapon. A woman backed up and hit a man with their car on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Battery. Someone was assaulted by their neighbor on the 100 block of North San Anselmo Avenue, it was reported 8:21 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Grand theft. Two people stole jewelry at Capuchino Avenue and Carmelita Avenue, it was reported 1:58 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drugs and narcotics on California Drive, it was reported 2:51 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Arrest. A drunk man was arrested for screaming at people and touching customers’ shoulders on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 9:11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Assault. Someone hit another person in the face on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 12:24 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Citizen assist. Someone was cyberstalked for the past two months over all forms of social media despite attempts to block the accounts, it occurred on Carlmont Drive and was reported 3:37 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for hitting a man’s car and taking $500 from his wallet on Shoreway Road, it was reported 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing alcohol on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Hit-and-run. A red Hyundai hit a white Cadillac on East Third Avenue, resulting in damage to its rear passenger side. The Hyundai fled southbound on Ellsworth Avenue, it was reported 7:04 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Theft. A woman’s roommate stole her passport and vaccine card from their residence on North Idaho Street, it was reported 4:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Robbery. Someone assaulted a young man on North Amphlett Boulevard and took his wallet, then left him in the street with a bloody nose, it was reported 8:56 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole from Del Paso Drive, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Burglary. Someone shoplifted from a Starbucks on Gateway Boulevard, it was reported 8:35 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Petty theft. Someone stole from Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:59 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
