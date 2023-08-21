Myspace or yours? — A man in San Bruno posted photos of his old girlfriend online who has a restraining order against him, it was reported 11:47 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A Hayward resident was arrested on Ranger Circle for possession of a stolen vehicle and transported to the County Jail, it occurred 3:27 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone reported she was being followed from the gate to her vehicle on Beach Park Boulevard. The person following her was gone when the officer arrived, it occurred 5:36 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Vandalism. The fence installed by city workers on Rainbow Bridge on East Hillsdale Boulevard was found cut, it was reported 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
HALF MOON BAY
Suspended license. Someone was driving with a suspended license on Poplar Street, it was reported 2:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Vandalism. Someone defaced property near CA Highway 1, it was reported 7:42 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
Battery. Someone assaulted another person and then fled the scene on 100 Block of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
REDWOOD CITY
Suspicious circumstances. Someone heard children saying they are held against their will, it was reported 11:19 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Grand theft. A bike was stolen on El Camino real, it was reported 7:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Shoplift. Someone shoplifted assorted merchandise on Walnut Street, it was reported 2:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Battery. A security guard was punched in the face by someone who was kicked out of the club on Broadway, it was reported 12:17 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
SAN BRUNO
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole between $500 and $600 worth of tools in a vehicle on Crestmoor Drive, it was reported 8:06 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Petty theft. Someone stole the front and rear license plates from a vehicle on Herman Street, it was reported 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Accident. Someone crashed into a home on Maywood Drive, it was reported 2:46 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Suspicious circumstances. Multiple people were committing crimes including trying to get access to a storage room, dealing narcotics, and breaking a fence in a parking lot on Bayhill Drive, it was reported 2:17 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
Accident. Two vehicles got into an accident, blocking the roadway on Santa Lucia Avenue, it was reported 1:04 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone stole a large quantity of alcohol from a supermarket on Chapin Avenue, it was reported 9:17 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Malicious mischief. There was vandalism at the library on Primrose Road, it was reported 9:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Missing person. Someone’s relative with health issues has not been seen in two days, it was reported 7:53 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
Robbery. Two people stole money from someone else on Toledo Avenue, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
Malicious mischief. Someone’s vehicle tires were slashed on Lorton Avenue, it was reported 4:12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Grand theft. A grand theft occurred on Howard Court, it was reported 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Petty Theft. A petty theft occurred at Walgreens on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
BELMONT
Vandalism. Someone dumped paint onto another person’s vehicle on Continentals Way, it was reported 11:05 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
Prowler. Someone was trying to break into someone else’s car on Terrace Drive but ran away when caught by the owner, it was reported 4:29 a.m. Thursday, Aug 3.
Domestic dispute. Someone heard an argument with banging noises between a man and women where the women is crying on Davey Glen Road, it was reported 12:17 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone tried to take a catalytic converter dot on Sunnyslope Avenue, it was reported 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Welfare check. Someone said there were eight young boys at the top of San Juan looking lost and possibly trying to hitchhike, it was reported 6:49 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 1.
SAN MATEO
Battery. Someone assaulted another person on Via Laguna, it was reported 2:27 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Burglary. An automobile was stolen on Santa Inez Avenue, it was reported 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Theft. A theft occurred on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Disturbance. There was a public disturbance on Yates Way, it was reported 8:14 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
