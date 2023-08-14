Called police on himself: Someone claimed to have been shot twice until deputies confirmed no shots were fired and that the person was on parole. During a search, deputies located fentanyl and methamphetamine and the person was arrested on the 100 block of Irwin Place in Millbrae, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Drug activity. A man was using narcotics on Woodside Road, it was reported 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Accident. A vehicle and cyclist collided on Marshall Street, it was reported 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.
Vandalism. Someone broke a glass window on Broadway, it was reported 10:21 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for driving under the influence on Maddux Drive, it was reported 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Assault. Someone was attacked with a deadly weapon in an apartment on Second Avenue, it was reported 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.
