Knives out: A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested following a verbal altercation during which both parties brandished knives. It occurred on the 100 block of San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay and was reported 5 p.m. Monday, March 20.
BELMONT
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 5:44 am
Knives out: A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested following a verbal altercation during which both parties brandished knives. It occurred on the 100 block of San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay and was reported 5 p.m. Monday, March 20.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested after police attempted to serve a warrant on Davey Glen Road, it was reported 8:31 a.m. Friday, March 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested in a vehicle pursuit at the intersection of Prindle Road and Ponce Avenue, it was reported 8:44 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Fraud. Someone lost $12,000 after an auto payment was set up to an unknown account, it was reported 12:01 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius on Chula Vista Drive, it was reported 10:17 a.m. Thursday, March 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a drug offense on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:20 a.m. Thursday, March 16.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving while drunk at Broadway and Rollins Road, it was reported 9:34 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving while drunk on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 7:02 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Disturbance. An unhoused person was harassing cafe customers on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:17 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Disturbance. A hospital patient was being violent in the ER on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 8:01 a.m. Thursday, March 16.
Malicious mischief. Someone vandalized school lockers with graffiti on Mangini Way, it was reported 7:23 a.m. Thursday, March 16.
Suspicious person. An unhoused person was screaming on Anza Boulevard, it was reported 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Petty theft. Someone stole from a pharmacy on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:04 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. Someone broke into a series of mailboxes on Blair Island Road, it was reported 9:43 a.m. Saturday, March 18.
Shoplifting. Two men left a store on Woodside Rad without paying for merchandise, 7:30 p.m. Saturday March 18.
Commercial burglary. Two people broke into a fenced area on El Camino Real and stole two bikes. The incident was caught on video, it was reported 1:22 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet on Stafford Street, it was reported 8:39 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Minor injury accident. A maroon Toyota hit a pedestrian on Roosevelt Avenue, it was reported 9:55 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
SAN MATEO
Fraud. Someone lost $14,000 in an email scam on Cobb Street, it was reported 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a 2013 black Toyota Avalon from Mason Lane, it was reported 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Theft. Two people stole $5,000 worth of lingerie from Hillsdale Mall, it was reported 7:31 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
Theft. Someone stole a credit card from a business on North Delaware Street and made illicit charges, it was reported 11:24 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Battery. A man in a blue jacket and blue jeans was punched in the nose on Second Avenue, it was reported 11:17 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Mark Simon said:
He. Sanjay is a male.
