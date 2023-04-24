No tacos for you — Someone trespassed at El Faro on El Camino Real in South San Francisco, it was reported 2:49 p.m. Monday, April 17.
MILLBRAE
MILLBRAE
Fraud. Someone used stolen credit card information to withdraw $553 from a bank on the 300 block of Vallejo Drive, it was reported 10:57 a.m. Thursday, April 13.
Shoplifting. Someone stole items from a store on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Burglary and stalking. Someone stalked a previous co-worker and vandalized their vehicle parked on Helen Drive, it was reported 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.
SAN BRUNO
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 1:50 p.m. Friday, April 14.
Robbery. Someone stole a purse from the mall on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 3:02 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Petty theft. Someone cut off censors to store merchandise on El Camino Real and stole items, it was reported 11:55 a.m. Thursday, April 13.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested during a domestic disturbance at the See’s Candies on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:50 a.m. Sunday, April 16.
Identity theft. Someone reported an instance of identity theft on Northwood Drive, it was reported 6:53 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Petty theft. Someone stole at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on South Linden Avenue, it was reported 2:08 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
SAN MATEO
Burglary. Someone stole from a house on East Bellevue Avenue, it was reported 3:05 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Battery. Four people punched a man while he was sitting in his vehicle on North Delaware Street, it was reported 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Theft. Someone stole furniture, table saws and other things from their cousin on North Idaho Street, it was reported 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
HALF MOON BAY
Mountain lion sighting. A mountain lion was seen roaming around the 500 block of San Benito Street, it was reported 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13.
Burglary. Someone smashed a garage window on the 400 block of Mirada Road, it was reported 5:57 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
