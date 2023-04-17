Just one of those tase — A San Bruno resident was cited for possession of a taser after brandishing it during an argument on the 200 block of Broadway. It was reported 10:47 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
MILLBRAE
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Just one of those tase — A San Bruno resident was cited for possession of a taser after brandishing it during an argument on the 200 block of Broadway. It was reported 10:47 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
MILLBRAE
Petty theft. Someone broke into another person’s gym locker and stole their car key on the 900 block of Broadway, it occurred between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
Arrest. A Foresthill resident was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding felony warrant on the 100 block of California Drive. It was reported 2:05 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
Arrest. An Antioch resident was arrested for stealing approximately $212 of merchandise from a business on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 12:40 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Court order violation. Someone violated a court order at the Valero on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 10:48 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
Assault with deadly weapon. Someone assaulted someone else on Third Lane, it was reported 3:37 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
Grand theft. Someone stole at Grosvenor on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 11:32 a.m. Sunday, April 9.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone stole something from a vehicle parked on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 10:55 a.m. Sunday, April 9.
Assault. Someone assaulted their husband in a residence on Larkspur Drive, it was reported 8:45 a.m. Sunday, April 9.
Assault. Someone assaulted a security guard at the hospital on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 5:22 a.m. Sunday, April 9.
SAN CARLOS
Shoplifting. Someone attempted to steal a tool from a store, dropping the stolen item, their car keys and other personal items in the process. It occurred on the 1100 block of Old County Road and was reported 3:15 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Citation. Someone was cited for possession of suspected methamphetamine on the intersection of Industrial Road and Howard Avenue, it was reported 1:04 a.m. Thursday, April 6.
FOSTER CITY
Robbery. Someone stole from a store, then was confronted and ended up dropping the stolen items during a brief physical struggle. It occurred on Metro Center Boulevard and was reported 5:25 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Shoplifting. Someone stole from a store on Metro Center Boulevard, it was reported 2:09 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Join us for this FREE community event at the San Mateo Garden Center! Located at the corner … Read morePlant Sale & Craft Fair
Connieuweiss said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.