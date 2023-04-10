These boots are made for knockin’ — A woman forced her boyfriend to let her into his apartment and refused to leave. It occurred on Old County Road in Belmont and was reported 9:32 a.m. Monday, April 3.
These boots are made for knockin’ — A woman forced her boyfriend to let her into his apartment and refused to leave. It occurred on Old County Road in Belmont and was reported 9:32 a.m. Monday, April 3.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was taken into custody for shoplifting from a business on the 500 block of El Camino Real. They were found in possession of $100 worth of stolen items, it was reported 8:36 a.m. Monday, April 3.
Fraud. Someone used stolen debit card information to make $500 worth of purchases on the 1100 block of Helen Drive, it was reported Monday, April 3.
Citation. An Oakland resident was issued a citation for shoplifting on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 1 p.m. Monday, April 3.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke into a rental vehicle on Broadway and La Cruz Avenue, it was reported 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 3.
SAN BRUNO
Robbery. Two men stole a woman’s purse on Crystal Springs Road, it was reported 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft at El Camino Real, it was reported 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Petty theft. Someone stole a craftsman leafblower valued at $279 on El Camino Real, it was reported 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, April 4.
REDWOOD CITY
Burglary. Someone stole a cash register on Woodside Road, it was reported 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Shoplift. Someone took various items in a handbasket on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for brandishing a weapon on Twin Dolphin Drive, it was reported 9:43 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Battery. Someone punched a man twice on Hudson Street, it was reported 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested following a report of domestic violence on Shoreway Road, it was reported 12:48 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
Arrest. A woman was arrested after hitting her roommate on Old County Road, it was reported 6:19 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
Arrest. Someone was arrested following a pedestrian stole on Shoreway Road, it was reported 12:45 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
