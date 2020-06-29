Sharp words • Two people threatened to kill another person with a knife on 36th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.
HALF MOON BAY
Petty theft. Someone stole a license plate from a vehicle on Bancroft Avenue, it was reported at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 16.
Grand theft. Someone stole a gas-powered generator from a business on San Mateo Road resulting in a loss of approximately $2,000, it was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 12.
REDWOOD CITY
Domestic Violence. A person was arrested after choking another person against a wall, it was reported at 7:42 a.m. Monday, June 22.
Stolen Vehicle. A person stole a vehicle and an officer initiated activity at Buckeye Street, it was reported at 7:41 a.m. Monday, June 22.
Hit-and-Run. A hit-and-run occurred on Douglas Avenue, it was reported at 4:37 a.m. Sunday, June 21.
Burglary. A vehicle burglary occurred at Stony Hill Road, it was reported at 10:13 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
Intoxicated person. Someone needed medical attention after becoming heavily intoxicated on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:31 a.m. Friday, June 12.
Stolen vehicle. A person attempted to steal a vehicle at Oak Avenue, it was reported at 6:14 a.m. Monday, June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.