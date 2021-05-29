Eye spy: A woman driving a green Subaru Forester was sitting in her car on Compass Drive in Redwood City with binoculars, it was reported at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
MILLBRAE
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 400 block of Richmond Drive between 3 p.m. Friday, May 21, and 9 a.m. Sunday, May 23.
Cited. Someone was caught driving on a suspended driver’s license on the intersection of Broadway and Taylor Boulevard, it was reported at 9:32 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
Cited. Someone was cited for driving with an expired driver’s license on the intersection of Broadway and Taylor Boulevard, it was reported at 9:31 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 200 block of Richmond Drive between 9 a.m. Saturday May 15 and 7:40 a.m. Saturday, May 22.
SAN BRUNO
Criminal threats. A man wearing black clothing approached a San Bruno resident on San Mateo Avenue and threatened to shoot him, it was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Suspicious person. A man wearing a green jacket was looking into vehicle windows on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 2:19 a.m. Monday, May 24.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a Turo rental car on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 7:59 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
