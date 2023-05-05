Timeout — Someone stole two watches from packages delivered on Foster City Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported 12:54 p.m. Friday, April 21.
MILLBRAE
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A Millbrae resident was arrested pursuant to an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on the intersection of El Camino Real and Millbrae Avenue. It was reported 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Citation. A Nipomo resident was cited for possession of illegal drug paraphernalia on the intersection of Linden and Serra avenues, it was reported 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Citation. An Oakland resident was cited for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia on the 500 block of Broadway, it was reported 11:45 p.m. Monday, May 1.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle from Willow Avenue, it occurred between 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, and 7 a.m. Monday, May 1.
Citation. Someone was cited for stealing $13.65 of merchandise and possessing drug paraphernalia on the 600 block of Broadway, it was reported 9:03 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
FOSTER CITY
Petty theft. Someone stole a package on Beach Park Boulevard. It occurred on Tuesday, April 18 and was reported 4:13 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Threat. Someone called and threatened another person on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 11:29 a.m. Saturday, April 22.
Petty theft. Two people stole packages from a property on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 9:43 a.m. Friday, April 21.
Vandalism. Someone punched a vehicle on Triton Drive, it was reported 9:04 a.m. Friday, April 21.
Auto burglary. Someone stole from a vehicle parked on Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 12:48 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
