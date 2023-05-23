Wet bandit — Someone was stealing water from a building on Woodside Road in Redwood City, it was reported 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
REDWOOD CITY
Wet bandit — Someone was stealing water from a building on Woodside Road in Redwood City, it was reported 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct while being drunk in public on Winslow Street, it was reported 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Grand theft. Someone stole two bikes on Marshall Street, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Battery. Someone attempted to steal items and pushed an employee after being confronted on Broadway, it was reported 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Vandalism. Someone slashed tires and loosened tire bolts on Buckeye Street, it was reported 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Battery. Someone kicked another person in the head several times on Walnut Street, it was reported 1:29 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Petty theft. Someone stole laundry on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.
BELMONT
Suspicious circumstances. A woman was following someone in a store and taking pictures on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 6:14 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
Unwanted subject. Someone was banned from a hotel but returned and refused to leave on Sem Lane, it was reported 11:22 a.m. Thursday, May 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a court order violation at Old County Road and Marine View Avenue, it was reported 3:04 a.m. Thursday, May 18.
Disturbance. A few minors trespassed into a shared pool area on Continentals Way, it was reported 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke the window of a gray Nissan on Set Lane, it was reported 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.
