Now THAT’s a knife — A man on the 100 block of Naomi Patridge Trail in Half Moon Bay was arrested after he was found in possession of a 9-inch concealed dagger, it was reported 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
MILLBRAE
Suspicious circumstances. Someone looked as though they were being forced into a vehicle on the 100 block of Sawyer Camp Trail, it was reported 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17.
Burglary. Someone entered a retail store on the 600 block of Broadway during operating hours and stole fragrances and locked items by damaging a glass display case, it was reported 6:32 a.m. Wednesday, April 13.
Arrest. A man was arrested for public intoxication on the corner of Silva Avenue and El Camino Real, it was reported 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.
BELMONT
Graffiti. Someone detained a child for graffiti n Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Fraud. Someone did not lose money but had their personal information compromised by an online company that attempted fraud on Buena Vista Avenue, it was reported 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Disturbance. Someone saw a road rage incident between two vehicles on the corner of Old County Road and Masonic Way, it was reported 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, April 20.
SAN BRUNO
Hit-and-run. Someone found their car with damage to its passenger side on East Huntington Avenue, it was reported 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Abandoned vehicle. Someone parked their vehicle for over a week on Fifth avenue, it was reported 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
Fraud. Someone was a victim of a phone scam on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. A man on Alsace Lorraine Avenue was cited for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 4:22 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
Arrest. Someone on the 100 block of San Mateo Road was arrested after they got into an accident due to driving under the influence, it was reported 8:51 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
SAN CARLOS
Trespass. Someone on the 300 block of El Camino Real was found by property management to be living in an empty apartment, it was reported 4:50 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Fraud. A man on the 1100 block of Laurel Street was defrauded for $8,000, it was reported noon Saturday, April 16.
