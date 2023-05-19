Oh dear! — A deer ran into traffic on Ingold Road and Rollins Road in Burlingame, it was reported 4:54 a.m. Friday, May 12.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Assault. Someone attacked another person on Shaw Road, it was reported 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.
Fraud. There was an instance of fraud, it was reported 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Wells Fargo on Linden Avenue.
Fraud. There was an instance of fraud, it was reported 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the South San Francisco Police Department on Chestnut Avenue.
Grand theft. Someone stole at the Park Pointe Hotel on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.
Vehicle stolen. Someone stole a vehicle on Avalon Drive, it was reported 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.
Trespassing. Someone trespassed at the South San Francisco Conference Center on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft at the Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Burglary. Someone stole items, including credit cards and passports, from another person’s vehicle on the 100 block of Gray Whale Cove Road, later using the victim’s credit cards at stores in Pacifica. It occurred between 7:15-7:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Burglary. Someone broke the window of a vehicle, causing approximately $200 of damage, and stole tools worth approximately $650 from inside. It occurred between 6 p.m. Monday, May 15 and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 on the intersection of Northside and Second avenues.
Assault. During a verbal altercation about speeding, someone punched a man, knocking him unconscious, and hitting him with a leaf blower multiple times. It occurred on the 300 block of Roarke Road and was reported 5 p.m. Monday, May 15.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was arrested pursuant to an outstanding arrest warrant on the 100 block of Dexter Avenue, it was reported 11:20 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
