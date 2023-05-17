Withdrawals — Someone conned a woman into giving them her ATM card and they have since used it unlawfully on Howard Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 3:49 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
BURLINGAME
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Withdrawals — Someone conned a woman into giving them her ATM card and they have since used it unlawfully on Howard Avenue in Burlingame, it was reported 3:49 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
BURLINGAME
Disturbance. A woman tried to hit someone while at a bar on Park Road, it was reported 11:55 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Missing person. Someone’s elderly father was missing on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:59 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for petty theft on El Camino Real, it was reported 5:54 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Malicious mischief. Someone intentionally vandalized a vehicle on Primrose Road, it was reported 5:17 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
SAN BRUNO
Stolen vehicle. Someone broke into another person’s vehicle and took car keys from inside, then used those keys to access and steal the victim’s other vehicle. It occurred on Moulton Drive and was reported 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Petty theft. A man wearing a gray hat and white shirt stole sensors from a bicycle on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a dark blue BMW from Tehama Court, it was reported 7:18 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Burglary. Someone stole items from a vehicle on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Petty theft. Someone stole a wallet on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 9:49 p.m. Monday, May 8.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Feeling overwhelmed by climate change? Want to take action but don’t know where to start? Co… Read moreHow To Take Action on Climate: What You (Yes, You!) Can Do
Great Deals on bonsai/pre-bonsai plants, pots and soil, and garden succulents and plants. F… Read moreSan Mateo Bonsai Club Plant Sale
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:
Exquisite homage, Julie.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.