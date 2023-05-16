No, walk softly if you have a big stick — A man was throwing a long stick at another walker but missed and hit the fence on Convention Way in Redwood City, it was reported 1:36 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
REDWOOD CITY
Arrest. A man was arrested after a report that he was loitering around the complex with a machete on Renato Court, it was reported 1:58 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Burglary. Someone stole wire from a commercial building under construction on Bay Road, it was reported 11:35 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
Driving under the influence. Someone crashed into a parked car on Middlefield Road, it was reported 12:16 a.m. Thursday, May 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for disorderly conduct while drunk on Middlefield Road, it was reported 11:02 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after a report of them loitering inside a building on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
BELMONT
Theft. Someone stole the hard top from a BMW on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.
Disturbance. Someone wanted to fight another person during a road rage incident on El Camino Real. It was reported 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.
Narcotics. There was a drug-related incident on the intersection of El Camino Real and Harbor Boulevard, it was reported 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, May 10.
Hit-and-run. A vehicle hit another vehicle on the intersection of El Camino Real and Davey Glen Road, resulting in some injuries. It was reported 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being drunk and unable to care for themselves in public on Crestview Avenue, it was reported 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
