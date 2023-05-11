Trashy behavior — A man was arrested following reports of him throwing trash and attempting to throw a bicycle at another person on James Avenue in Redwood City, the arrest was reported 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
SAN BRUNO
SAN BRUNO
Arrest. A man was arrested after choking a woman on Santa Maria Avenue, it was reported 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
Disturbance. A group of people assaulted a former classmate and stole her phone on Linden Avenue, it was reported 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole food and threw a backpack at another person on El Camino Real, it was reported 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole a tent and electronics from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:18 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Arrest. Someone wearing a white shirt and blue jacket stole a backpack full of items on El Camino Real, it was reported 7:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a vehicle on El Camino Real and stole items from inside, it was reported 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Accident. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on El Camino Real, resulting in major injuries. It was reported 11:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Petty theft. Someone stole the rear license plate from a vehicle on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.
MILLBRAE
Citation. Someone was cited for shoplifting and possession of burglary tools on the 100 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 3:32 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
Citation. Someone was cited for shoplifting approximately $5.10 worth of items on the 400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 12:45 a.m. Sunday, April 30.
Citation. Someone was cited at the intersection of El Camino Real and Hillcrest Boulevard for driving with a suspended license, it was reported 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trespassing and resisting officers on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 11:50 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for battery during a physical altercation on the 400 block of Millbrae Avenue, it was reported 12:55 a.m. Saturday, April 29.
